Compound Price Tops $433.59 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $433.59 or 0.00897271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $2.38 billion and $286.20 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000098 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 55% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 94.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,758 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

