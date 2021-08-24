Conceal Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $35,845.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Conceal has a market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $35,845.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,073.28 or 1.00036254 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00040816 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.46 or 0.00517027 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $426.19 or 0.00886874 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00348845 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007663 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00070688 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004772 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,523,825 coins and its circulating supply is 10,832,314 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

