Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) traded down 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.77 and last traded at $53.85. 7,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,394,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.78.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.40 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Confluent from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.91.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,500,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,938,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,900,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

