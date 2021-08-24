Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $21.08. 243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 57,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.
Separately, CICC Research assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89.
Connect Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
