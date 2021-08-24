Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $217.61

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $217.61 and last traded at $217.61, with a volume of 311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $217.28.

Separately, TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

