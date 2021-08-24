Constellation (DAG) Achieves Market Cap of $481.23 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Constellation has traded up 38.9% against the dollar. Constellation has a total market capitalization of $481.23 million and approximately $15.03 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00054884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00050047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.00 or 0.00798674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00099988 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

