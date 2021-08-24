ContentBox Price Hits $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $3.32 million and $1.56 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00013589 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.03 or 0.00476527 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001069 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.