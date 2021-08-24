ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.12.

WISH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th.

WISH stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.14. ContextLogic has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $32.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 767.90% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ContextLogic will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $36,132.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,059.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 88,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $981,601.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 925,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,314,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 488,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,138. Corporate insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $947,580,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,743,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,543,000 after purchasing an additional 368,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 545.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,452,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453,633 shares in the last quarter. Apoletto Ltd increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apoletto Ltd now owns 5,436,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,594,000 after purchasing an additional 443,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

