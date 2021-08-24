CONTRACOIN (CTCN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $218,304.00

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $11.20 million and $218,304.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000537 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00158098 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000098 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,851,556 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

