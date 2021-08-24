Contrasting Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) and AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) and AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and AMERISAFE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 2.51 $90.77 million $0.74 13.39 AMERISAFE $339.48 million 3.26 $86.60 million $4.25 13.47

Trean Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AMERISAFE. Trean Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMERISAFE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and AMERISAFE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trean Insurance Group 35.54% 8.33% 2.49% AMERISAFE 28.28% 17.63% 5.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of AMERISAFE shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of AMERISAFE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Trean Insurance Group and AMERISAFE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trean Insurance Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 AMERISAFE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trean Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.36%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than AMERISAFE.

Summary

AMERISAFE beats Trean Insurance Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

