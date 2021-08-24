Convex Finance (CVX) Trading Up 21.6% Over Last Week

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $134.89 million and approximately $8.41 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for $6.67 or 0.00013891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded up 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00053694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00123612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00155690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,163.88 or 1.00317907 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.36 or 0.01000525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.91 or 0.06579525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 63,159,425 coins and its circulating supply is 20,226,355 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.