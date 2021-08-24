Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $1.28 Million in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Diageo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,005,000 after acquiring an additional 73,767 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Diageo by 0.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Diageo by 8.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,851,000 after acquiring an additional 106,960 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Diageo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 942,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth $122,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

DEO opened at $193.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $202.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

