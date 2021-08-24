Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros (NASDAQ:CRZN) Trading Down 0.1%

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 1,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 15,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the second quarter valued at approximately $641,000.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

