Cortex Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $36.50 million and $4.24 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00049509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.75 or 0.00793367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00098988 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 182,350,905 coins. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

