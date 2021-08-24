Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Corvus Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CORVF) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 72,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 68,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $374.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.98.

About Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF)

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

