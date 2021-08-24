CoTrader (COT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.23 Million

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. One CoTrader coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $1,691.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded down 36.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00054877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.74 or 0.00792449 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00048690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00098333 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

CoTrader is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

