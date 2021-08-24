Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Down 3.6%

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)’s stock price was down 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.84 and last traded at $41.42. Approximately 1,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 289,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BASE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

About Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

