Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Purchased by Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC boosted its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 160.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. Coupang accounts for 1.2% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Coupang in the first quarter valued at $2,655,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth about $63,769,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth about $1,201,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth about $31,710,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPNG shares. reduced their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In other news, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $1,643,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $5,332,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 569,687 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,618.

Shares of NYSE CPNG traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.35. 311,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,519,019. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

