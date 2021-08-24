COVA Market Cap Reaches $871,258.91 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One COVA coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. COVA has a total market capitalization of $871,258.91 and $23,235.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, COVA has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00054923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00048833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.74 or 0.00789079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00098520 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

