Covalent (CQT) Price Up 6.6% Over Last Week

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002862 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Covalent has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Covalent has a market cap of $68.47 million and $8.38 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00052477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00125849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.63 or 0.00154909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,171.58 or 0.99986588 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.36 or 0.00992904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.57 or 0.06591314 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.