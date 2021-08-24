Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,640,200 comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,640,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,201,000. comScore makes up approximately 3.0% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 2.03% of comScore as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in comScore by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 558,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCOR traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,256. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $303.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.18. comScore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Irwin Gotlieb acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Also, Director Brent David Rosenthal acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 140,371 shares of company stock valued at $532,011 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on comScore in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

comScore Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

