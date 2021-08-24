Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 165,093 Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 165,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,000. Digimarc comprises approximately 2.0% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Digimarc at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Digimarc by 190.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Digimarc during the first quarter worth about $116,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 10.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 187.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 244.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Digimarc news, Director Alicia Syrett acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,851 shares in the company, valued at $396,138.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 25.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMRC stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.03. 58,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,836. Digimarc Co. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $58.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a market cap of $440.69 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 211.08%.

Digimarc Profile

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

