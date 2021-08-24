Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 252,567 TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 252,567 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000. TransAct Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.82% of TransAct Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,229,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 25.3% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 141.6% during the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 54,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TACT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ TACT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,866. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.10. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAct Technologies Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

