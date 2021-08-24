Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of CEVA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

NASDAQ:CEVA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.23. 136,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,509. CEVA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -301.00, a PEG ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CEVA. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.