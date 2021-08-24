Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 42,708 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000. MACOM Technology Solutions accounts for about 1.0% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of MACOM Technology Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.77. The stock had a trading volume of 219,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,028. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.20. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.34.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $25,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,259,257.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $265,327.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,747 shares of company stock worth $13,481,210 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

