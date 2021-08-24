Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 255,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Orbital Energy Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEG. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $92,000. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Orbital Energy Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ OEG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.91.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a negative return on equity of 73.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Orbital Energy Group Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

