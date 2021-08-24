Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Invests $1.20 Million in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 87,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,318. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 80.18 and a beta of 0.68. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $61.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

In related news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,523.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

