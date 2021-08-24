Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Invests $1.59 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 37,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 26.1% in the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 2,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI stock traded down $3.78 on Tuesday, reaching $165.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,127,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,396. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.88. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.40.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

