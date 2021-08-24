Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 74,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 40.2% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 28,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the period. GP Brinson Investments LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 269,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 312.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,461,000 after acquiring an additional 68,940 shares during the period. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,156,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,897,661. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPD. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

