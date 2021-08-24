Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Invests $10.62 Million in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,596,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,618,000. Iteris accounts for approximately 3.9% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 3.82% of Iteris as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Iteris by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Iteris by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iteris alerts:

In other news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $253,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,555 shares of company stock worth $763,757. Corporate insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 128,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,073. Iteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $231.00 million, a PE ratio of 554.00, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITI. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.