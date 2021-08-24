Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Invests $2.23 Million in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PTC by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,318,000 after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of PTC by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of PTC by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. TheStreet lowered shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.26. 344,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.13. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

