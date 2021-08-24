Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Invests $4 Million in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,398,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000. Research Solutions makes up approximately 1.5% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 5.31% of Research Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSSS. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Research Solutions by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Research Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Research Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 35.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

In other news, CTO Marc Nissan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 588,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter Derycz sold 156,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $470,943.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,717 shares of company stock worth $967,158 over the last ninety days. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RSSS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.51. 621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,661. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.73. Research Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $3.26.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Research Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.35 target price on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Research Solutions Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.