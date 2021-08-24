Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Invests $6.38 Million in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,763,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,000. Recro Pharma makes up about 2.3% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 8.91% of Recro Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth about $1,132,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Recro Pharma by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 212,398 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Recro Pharma by 391.1% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 39,112 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC increased its position in Recro Pharma by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,224,264 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 374,135 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

REPH traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,365. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

