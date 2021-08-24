Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Makes New $3.31 Million Investment in HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 570,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. HTG Molecular Diagnostics comprises 1.2% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 7.85% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 524,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 82,115 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC raised its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

HTGM stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.29. 2,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.03. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $7.95.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HTGM shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. It serves the biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centres, and molecular testing laboratories. Its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount.

