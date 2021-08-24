Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,000. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 1.2% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 78,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 49,463 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of APO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,522. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $64.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.68.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $25,006,977.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,478,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,556,935 shares of company stock worth $150,168,602 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.