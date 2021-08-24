Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 459,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,739,000. Aspen Aerogels accounts for approximately 5.0% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Aspen Aerogels as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,328,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,185,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 193,637 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,882,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.17. The company had a trading volume of 143,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,334. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $42.66.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.81 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.35.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.