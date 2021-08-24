Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 1.1% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,868,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,049,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,244,000 after purchasing an additional 79,678 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,086,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,084,000 after purchasing an additional 200,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $934,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,530. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

