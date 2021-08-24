Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000. AstraZeneca makes up about 1.2% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,581,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,537,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,848,000 after buying an additional 149,386 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 138,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

NASDAQ AZN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,231,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,430,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The company has a market cap of $181.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.