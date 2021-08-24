Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 385,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,000. Inovalon makes up 4.8% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Inovalon as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Inovalon by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Inovalon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Inovalon by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INOV. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Inovalon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INOV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.39. 1,233,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $40.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

