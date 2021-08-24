Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,885 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000. Starbucks makes up about 0.9% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $4,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $115.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,396,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,409. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.74. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $79.79 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.