Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Takes Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,045 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,190,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,264,000 after acquiring an additional 897,908 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 523.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 777,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,092,000 after acquiring an additional 652,907 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.75. 2,105,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,471,358. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

