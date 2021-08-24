Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Takes Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 311,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,000. Franchise Group makes up 4.0% of Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 0.77% of Franchise Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Franchise Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,310,000 after buying an additional 350,656 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Franchise Group by 49.7% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after buying an additional 181,907 shares in the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the first quarter valued at about $5,838,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Franchise Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 848,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,631,000 after buying an additional 153,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Franchise Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 800,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after buying an additional 109,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRG traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.34. 134,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,755. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Franchise Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 17.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

In other Franchise Group news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence bought 50,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

