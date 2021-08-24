Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Kopin as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kopin alerts:

KOPN stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 869,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,011. The stock has a market cap of $497.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.99 and a beta of 2.22. Kopin Co. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Kopin had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. Analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kopin news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $44,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.