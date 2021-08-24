Cowen Prime Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 140,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Ribbon Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,371,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 670,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after buying an additional 616,448 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 592.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 355,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 304,249 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

RBBN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $990.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.09. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.27.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.01%. On average, analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Ribbon Communications Profile

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

