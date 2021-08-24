CPChain (CPC) Hits Market Cap of $1.94 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. CPChain has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $125,870.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CPChain has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $249.25 or 0.00519766 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003725 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009942 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $587.90 or 0.01225942 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

