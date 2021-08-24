CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

CPPGroup (LON:CPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 635 ($8.30) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.67% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CPP traded down GBX 21 ($0.27) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 430 ($5.62). The stock had a trading volume of 1,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515. CPPGroup has a 1 year low of GBX 239 ($3.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 585 ($7.64). The stock has a market capitalization of £37.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 469.29.

CPPGroup Company Profile

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

