CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) to Issue GBX 5 Dividend

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:CPP traded down GBX 21 ($0.27) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 430 ($5.62). The company had a trading volume of 1,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 469.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.56. The firm has a market cap of £37.94 million and a P/E ratio of -22.28. CPPGroup has a 52 week low of GBX 239 ($3.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 585 ($7.64).

Get CPPGroup alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 635 ($8.30) price objective on shares of CPPGroup in a research report on Tuesday.

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for CPPGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPPGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.