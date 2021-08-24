CPPGroup’s (CPP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

CPPGroup (LON:CPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 635 ($8.30) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.67% from the stock’s previous close.

CPPGroup stock traded down GBX 21 ($0.27) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 430 ($5.62). The stock had a trading volume of 1,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of £37.94 million and a PE ratio of -22.28. CPPGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 239 ($3.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 585 ($7.64). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 469.29.

CPPGroup Company Profile

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, and internationally. It sources, creates, distributes, and manages a range of insurance and assistance related products and services, including card protection; identity and cyber risks protection; phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; extended warranty; health and wellbeing; and travel disruption and auto covers, as well as business process management services.

