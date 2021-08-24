Craig C. Koontz Sells 3,277 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Craig C. Koontz sold 3,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $90,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.75. 614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,777. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $461.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.72.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 72.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter worth $206,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

