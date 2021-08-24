Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $781.80 Million

Analysts expect that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will post sales of $781.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $770.60 million to $793.00 million. Crane reported sales of $734.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,468. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crane by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,948 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Crane by 5.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 618,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,146,000 after purchasing an additional 30,120 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 2.7% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Crane by 31.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,217 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crane in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Crane stock opened at $99.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.33. Crane has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $104.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

